While growing up I thought I’d be a lawyer like my dad – Rasta Rob MC

Sincerely, very few Ugandan entertainment followers or critics ever knew that while growing up, legendary MC, DJ and Radio presenter Robert Ogwal a.k.a Rasta Rob MC’s dream occupation was to be a Lawyer.

The celebrated legendary media personality opened up about his childhood dream job during an interview on Sanyuka TV, revealing that he thought he would be a lawyer just like his dad who later upgraded and became a judge.

During the interview, Rasta Rob disclosed that he ditched his dream career while at school when fame got into his head as a result of being celebrated and hyped by his schoolmates.

He also added that in his family, they have like 3 to 5 lawyers and judges at least.

For example, my O’Level life was absolutely pretty cool and good because I was already a sportsman and I was chose to represent Uganda on the national team. So I was really a celebrity and you know those things about inter-house competitions, I was the best in my house in the 100m and 400m race plus also being in responsible places like class prefect and time-keeper at Buganda Road Primary school. So I started getting used to that celebrity life at school and after school, I always thought of things that would keep me in the limelight and newspapers and that’s where I started the celebrity life from. Initially, while growing up, I thought I would be a lawyer just like my dad who later upgraded and became a judge and in our family, we have like 3-5 lawyers plus judges. Rasta Rob MC

VIDEO: Rasta Rob: Growing up I fell in love with fame which contributed to me career choice.#MorningXpress#SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/VdWi5tlPGq — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) June 26, 2020

