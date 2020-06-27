Events | Gossip

Bobi Wine announces second exciting online show dubbed ‘Freedom’

For those who missed out on Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s maiden online show titled Ensasage Mu Nyumba a few weeks ago, you have been blessed with another opportunity to watch him live.

The update comes through after the Afro-beat singer-turned-politician announced that he is set to stage another electrifying show on Sunday 28th June in partnership with the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This Sunday, Nubian Li and I, in partnership with FNF Africa will host you to a cool musical afternoon.

Bobi Wine

The show will be streaming live on Bobi Wine and Nubian Li’s official Facebook pages and YouTube channels will take place from 4 pm.

So, make a date with the 2021 presidential hopeful as he will be putting up a mind-blowing performance once again.

