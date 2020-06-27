Congratulations! Joel Ssenyonyi and wife tie knot in a scientific wedding

People Power Movement spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has today walked down the aisle with his longtime lover in a beautiful scientific wedding.

The former NTV news anchor shared the amazing news about legalizing his relationship with his wife via a Twitter post in which he captioned as “Behold, Mr. and Mrs. Ssenyonyi“.

Upon sharing the good news on his socials, friends, relatives, and workmates quickly sent him thousands of congratulatory messages as others wished him blessings and favor in his marriage.

It is should be recalled that sometime back while in an interview, Mr. Ssenyonji shocked his followers when he disclosed that he had never had coitus with any lady despite having faced lots of temputations.

With that put aside, Congratulations Sseyonyi!

