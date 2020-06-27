Leave women, we’re difficult to understand – Faridah Nakazibwe to Bruno K

About four months ago, singer Bruno Kiggundu, better known by his stage name Bruno K, publicly confessed his feelings for NTV news anchor, Faridah Nakazibwe.

The singer made the confession following rumors that widely spread on different social media platforms disclosing how the two were romantically hitting on each other in a secret love affair.

As time went by without both of them refuting or admitting to the rumors the dust finally settled but the pair are again making gossip headlines following Bruno K’s latest IG post.

On Friday night, the Drink One for Road singer got Nakazibwe advising him to leave women alone after he posted calling upon his future wife to warm him following a cold night, “Hallo future wife weyayu..It’s too cold”.

The Mwasuze Mutya TV host went ahead to warn Bruno K of how women are hard and difficult to understand and he also replied noting how he got done with them.

