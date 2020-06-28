Cosign and Fik Fameica’s ‘Okikola Otya’ visuals out now

Realestar Entertainment singer Cosign, real name Bartson Lutalo, and Fresh Gang CEO Fik Fameica collaborated on a song dubbed ‘Okikola Otya’ and the visuals are out now.

Cosign and Fik Fameica are some of the freshest artistes in the Ugandan music industry. Despite their diverse music styles, they link up well on this brand new song dubbed “Okikola Otya”.

“Okikola Otya” was produced by Artin Pro who is having a good year so far. Several of the songs dominating airplay today are by the talented producer so we can anticipate the same for this one.

The visuals were shot by the little known Azhr La who outdid himself with some really dope shots. It is a music video that doesn’t lack in terms of color and beautiful ladies. Take a look:

Read Also: Cosign releases ‘Bombadiya’ visuals