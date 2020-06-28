Enough Is Enough – Irene Ntale vows to stop Tina Fierce

Through a series of tweets, Irene Ntale vows to stop Urban TV presenter Tina Fierce (real name Christine Karungi) who is accused of bullying several celebrities on the Scoop On Scoop show.
The Sheilah Gashumba and God’s Plan-inspired “Stop Social Media Bullying” campaign wages on as different personalities join the battle against social media bullying.
The newest entrant into the campaign is a familiar face in the entertainment circle, one that has been around blessing us with good music for quite a while – Irene Ntale.
The Universal Music Records singer jumped onto the campaign with a series of tweets in which she emphasized how Tina Fierce “has to stop and is going to be stopped.”
Enough is Enough Tina Fierce. You have to stop and you are going to be stopped!!Irene Ntale | Twitter
Tina Fierce is on the spot for allegedly using the Scoop On Scoop show to bully several celebrities. In a follow up tweet, Irene Ntale reveals that she is not chasing clout with this but has to point out the wrongs.
