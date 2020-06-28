Enough Is Enough – Irene Ntale vows to stop Tina Fierce

Through a series of tweets, Irene Ntale vows to stop Urban TV presenter Tina Fierce (real name Christine Karungi) who is accused of bullying several celebrities on the Scoop On Scoop show.

The Sheilah Gashumba and God’s Plan-inspired “Stop Social Media Bullying” campaign wages on as different personalities join the battle against social media bullying.

The newest entrant into the campaign is a familiar face in the entertainment circle, one that has been around blessing us with good music for quite a while – Irene Ntale.

Tina Fierce

The Universal Music Records singer jumped onto the campaign with a series of tweets in which she emphasized how Tina Fierce “has to stop and is going to be stopped.”

Enough is Enough Tina Fierce. You have to stop and you are going to be stopped!! Irene Ntale | Twitter

Tina Fierce is on the spot for allegedly using the Scoop On Scoop show to bully several celebrities. In a follow up tweet, Irene Ntale reveals that she is not chasing clout with this but has to point out the wrongs.

I don’t chase any clout! I always keep in my lane. You don’t see me fetching for tv interviews etc. I only go when I have to communicate! So Again I don’t need to chase any Clout! What is wrong is wrong‼️#stopsocialmediabullyinginuganda — Ntale (@Irenentale) June 27, 2020

