Gravity Omutujju: I did not pick any inspiration from GNL Zamba

Trouble Entertainment singer Gravity Omutujju disregards GNL Zamba’s influence on his music career and reveals that he has never been inspired by the Baboon Forest Entertainment singer.

GNL Zamba, real name Ernest Nsimbi, has often regarded himself one of the pioneers of the Luga-flo genre. Several music critics regard him a god of the genre and hence a huge inspiration for people like Gravity Omutujju.

According to Gravity Omutujju, the above said is untrue because he did not pick any inspiration from Zamba. During an interview with Spark TV, the “Winner” singer said he is doing his own music style very different from Zamba’s.

He didn’t invent any formula. When I was starting my career, I didn’t look at what Zamba was doing and I wasn’t his fan. He might have helped a few people with a formula but not me. I do Hiphop and Rap on danceable beats which wasn’t the case with Zamba, he was doing core Hiphop on Hiphop beats. Gravity Omutujju

Further, Gravity revealed that Zamba lives a fake life, lying to to people that he is a big star in the USA yet he performs at the small pubs in the States. Gravity also states that the Baboon Forest Ent. CEO married an American wife to get financial assistance.

