As several Ugandan celebrities struggle to go past the 500k followers mark, Zari Hassan and Diamond Platnumz’s daughter Princess Tiffah has cruised past the 2.5 million followers mark on Instagram.

At just 4-years-old, Princess Latiffah Dangote, also known as Princess Tiffah, is among the 10 most followed kids under 10 on Instagram in the world. With 2.5 million followers as of today, she is the most followed child on Instagram in Africa.

The numbers are quite humbling in relation to local Ugandan celebrities who, despite picking up on the social media trends lately, are still way below the 1m followers mark.

Latifah Dangote is a brand ambassador of several kids wear houses and stylists. Her Instagram account is filled with professional photos of her personal life and brand endorsements.

Princess Tiffah is a fun-loving child and together with her mother, they have made the most out of the quarantine season with numerous skits. She loves cooking, singing and she has that celebrity attitude.

Being born of Zari and Diamond Platnumz can come with a few challenges but fame is not one of them and Princess Tiffah is a big star for the future. Congratulations Tiffah!

