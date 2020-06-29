According to former Golden Band singer Carol Nantongo, band music has not had a fair share of airplay on mainstream media and the TV presenters are to blame.

The Ugandan music industry has several groupings usually influenced by the type of music done by the various artistes. Band Music is a sect on its own and comprises of those artistes registered to certain bands.

Despite registering success amongst the muntu wawansi, band music artistes believe they are not appreciated amongst the uptown crowds and it is because their music doesn’t play on the top TV stations.

During an interview with BBS TV, Carol Nantongo revealed that most TV presenters on the top television stations do not play band music and they refer to it as music which is too local to be played on urban stations.

Due to the above said, Carol Nantongo believes that the growth of band music has been sabotaged since the artistes’ exposure is limited and so is the fan base.

Singer Carol Nantogo quit Gold Band Productions to start a solo career earlier this year. She stressed how the directors of the band ditched their roles, resorting to politics.

Some TV hosts have adamantly refused to play our music. They refer to us as local artistes who are not allowed to premiere our songs on such platforms. Carol Nantongo

What do you make of her assertion?

Read Also: Carol Nantongo sheds tears as she reveals why she quit Golden Band