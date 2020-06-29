Cindy Sanyu dedicates new song titled ‘Too Much’ to her lover

For all the love and care given and shown by her lover, Cinderella Sanyu a.k.a Cindy Sanyu is grateful and she composed a new song titled “Too Much” dedicated to him.

In the song, Cindy reveals how the love and care she gets from her lover is too much. She also promises to be by his side and that whatever is said by other people doesn’t matter at all.

Cindy has a had a fair share of failed relationships in the past but she seems ready to settle down for a long time with her new lover Prynce Okuyo Joel Atiku.

Cindy makes it a point to add a few title to the already existing King Herself title. In the new song, she calls herself a Star Maker and Record Breaker. Well, you can’t despise either.

The song was written by Cinderella Sanyu herself and the audio was produced by Morgan pon di beat at Get Real studios. Take a listen to the song below:

Read Also: “Girls look up to Sheebah, she empowers them” – Cindy credits nemesis