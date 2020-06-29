Eddy Kenzo’s new photos leave fans discussing about his weight gain

Stuck in Cote d’Ivore, Ugandan musician Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo seems to have picked up a couple of new things the most visible of which is the body weight that he revealed on Sunday.

Eddy Kenzo is recording new music, shooting new videos and making contacts while on his stay in the Ivory Coast where he has been since Uganda announced a lockdown in March.

One of the things the Big Talent singer complained about as soon as he started settling in the West African country was the diet. He revealed that the food there is too spicy for his liking.

NZE KATI NDYAMERE YANGE nandi postingnze akafananyi bwenfanana naye mujakuseka mbamanyi🤔🤔 — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) June 28, 2020

The signs of the change in diet have started showing on his body. He shared photos showing a gain in his weight and it seems to have sent his fans and critics exchanging opinions on his body.

Several of his followers acknowledged the change in his weight as they appreciated how good he looks. His critics, however, immediately asked him to hit the gym.

Other followers cared to note how he looks better than he used to before splitting with Rema and that the songstress must see what she is missing.

Eddy mwana ogeze ❤️much love bro gwe juicy wa mango laba omwana gwe Rema 😂😂😂wafirwa — Mr right Ethan 🇺🇬 (future mp masaka) (@ethankiweewa) June 28, 2020

Looking for some hilarious opinions? The internet always gives. We can’t wait to have you back home Kenzo!

