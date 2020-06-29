I prefer condoms to withdrawing during coitus – Nina Roz

Recently while conducting an interview, singer Nina Akakunda alias Nina Roz left her fans in awe when she revealed that she prefers using condoms to withdrawing during coitus.

The Kyoyoyo singer opened up about her bedroom sex life during a quick-fire A and Q session while on Galaxy FM where she was tasked to choose one.

Her answer sparked wild cheers among the station presenters who were left doubting as they couldn’t believe her response noting how she was telling them a naked lie.

Nina Roz’s answer furthermore clears the air about the pregnancy rumors that were alleged against her that she recently trashed.

Read Also: “Tall, beautiful and talented” – Nina Roz shines in new photos