One of the artistes that has felt the impact of COVID-19 is Team No Sleep’s Roden Y Kabako who had to depend on Sheebah Karungi’s financial help to shoot his new music video.

COVID-19 hit the whole world and everyone has been feeling the impact. For the Ugandan entertainment industry, the pandemic hit the hardest when it came to musicians who couldn’t go on to earn a living after public gatherings were banned to avoid the spread of the disease.

With that, several artistes were to face the music financially. A desert in their pockets and such a drought in terms of showbiz. Only those artistes who can sell their music online have managed to make some money through the lockdown.

Despite the financial pinch, musicians have to keep releasing content for their fans and Kabako just released a brand new song titled “Sitidde”. With the audio already enjoying airplay, the singer needed to shoot a video but was low on finances.

Kabako explains that had it not been for Sheebah’s generosity, he might not have been able to shoot the visuals. During the Big Bang show on Galaxy FM, Kabako revealed that it’s Sheebah who sponsored the video.

Kabako and Sheebah Karungi are both signed to Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep. Sheebah is a such a good friend, isn’t she?

Read Also: Sheebah doesn’t think Kabako owns any pair of trousers