Singer Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye has shared the visuals to his brand new song titled Mr. President airing out his frustrations to the Head of State demanding Shs270m payment that he worked for during the 2011 presidential campaigns.

On listening to the song, the Big Music Entertainment boss kick-starts off his track by requesting the Fountain of Honour to calmly sit down and keenly listen to the troubles that are eating him up.

He goes on to pour out how he is chocking a heavy debt that has seen him sell off his cars adding on how he is just on the verge of losing his other properties which include a home that cost him Shs400m but had paid an installment of Shs60m remaining with a balance of Shs340m.

Big Eye also laments how he has written several letters to the Head of State but notes how he is not sure whether they reach him as well as publicly crying out on how his family and parents are demanding money from him.

The song was produced by Kusiem whereas the video was shot by Biko visuals and directed by Isaac Tilta. Listen to the song below:

