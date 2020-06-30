UK-based Ugandan singer George Willdive returns to the scene with a new song titled “Luyi” (translated to mean “Slap”). In the song, he expresses bitterness against everyone doing something stupid.

George Will Dive, real names, Galiwango George is a Ugandan artiste based in London, United Kingdom. He is the founder of the North Pole Music group.

Willdive’s music can be categorized in RnB and Dancehall genres and despite not being a big star as yet, he has been around the music circles for a couple of years.

He is the brains behind several songs including “Nabuwalala”, “Mbalina” (feat. DJ Shiru and Rhoda K), “Wansi w’omuti”, “Yo Body”, “You Me Shuga”, “A Woman’s Beauty” and many others.

Willdive has worked with prominent Producers in Kampala, the likes of Diggy Baur, T.O.N, Brian Beats, Wani, Bless Touch among others. He has also wrked with a couple of local videographers including Jah Live and Zyga Phix.

His latest release “Luyi” is a blend between Dancehall and Hip-hop. It was written by Mozy Wryta and produced by PUMA Beats. The visuals were directed by Jah Live. Take a look:

