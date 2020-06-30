How Desire Luzinda has moved on from her dark past

Desire Luzinda was a household name in the local music industry for several reasons, some of which are better left in the past which she seems to have worked on successfully.

With inspirational music and a personality that most females adored, Desire Luzinda faced a major bummer in October 2014 when her nude photos and videos leaked.

Since then, she has been to hell and back but she now sits comfortably in her new identity as an inspirational gospel artiste. It doesn’t come easy and Desire has always talked about what a ride it has been to put her past behind her.

In her latest Facebook post, Desire talks about how she had to let go of some people who were not meant to be part of her dream and she stopped urges her followers to stop clinging onto things that drag the past with them.

There comes a time when you have to let go of things because they cannot be part of your destiny . You let go of some people because they are not meant to be part of your dream. Stop clinging onto things and dragging the past with you! New wine cannot be put in old bottles. Desire Luzinda | Facebook

It has been such a huge transformation for Desire Luzinda (now living in the USA with her baby daddy and daughter) and she is proof that things can change if you put your mind, body and soul into them. Pick some inspiration.

