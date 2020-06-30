I am not replacing Tina Fierce, she’ll be back – Urban TV’s Faiza Fabz

Faiza Fabz Salim is the new big thing at Industrial Area-based Urban Television after being announced as the host of the “e news” show set to air every weekday from 7:30pm.

The big news of Faiza’s appointment comes in after Tina Fierce’s Scoop on Scoop show was halted after a Sheilah Gashumba-inspired “Stop Cyber Bullying” campaign.

Faiza has been a part-time presenter on Urban TV and you must have seen her bubbly face on the 527 on Urban show a couple of times before. She is not a rookie at Vision Group and hosts the XAM show on XFM.

The smiley Faiza shared the news of her new show on Urban TV through her Twitter account where she also cared to note that she is not coming in as replacement for Tina Fierce.

I wanted to share the news when everything was ready and the artwork out but y’all beat me to the chase. Nonetheless, the fun isn’t stopping on radio as we catch up with the latest entertainment and current stories on enews with yours truly on Urban TV 7:30pm weekdays. Faiza Fabz | Twitter

“Disclaimer: This is not scoop on scoop or a reinvention of it. If y’all been keen, both shows are different and have been airing. My girl Tina will be back very soon. You can believe that,” Faiza added.

Disclaimer: This is not scoop on scoop or a reinvention of it. If y'all been keen, both shows are different and have been airing. My girl Tina will be back very soon. You can believe that😎. — PiscesFinest♓ (@Faizafabz) June 30, 2020

One thing remains constant in all this – Tina Fierce will be back and it seems it’s what most of y’all are waiting for. As you wait, WELCOME FAIZA to your screens!

Read Also: “Sheilah Gashumba not the reason why Tina Fierce was fired” – Source