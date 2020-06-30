Lydia Jazmine demands apology from MC Ibrah for constantly insulting her

From one cyber-bullying saga to another, Lydia Jazmine is now up in arms about MC Ibrah’s alleged constant attacks which have “deeply affected” her mother, family and friends.

Just as the dust was settling on the Sheilah Gashumba vs Tina Fierce battle Lydia Jazmine has decided to retaliate against Star TV presenter and Wolokoso Extra YouTube content creator Ibrah K. Mukasa a.k.a MC Ibrah.

Through a Tweet, Lydia Jazmine claims that MC Ibrah has constantly attacked and dragged her name in dirt which has affected her sick mother, family and friends.

The “Masuuka” singer claims that the celebrated journalist has attacked her for a long time but she has always kept her cool and not responded but due to the much pain it has caused her, she demands a full apology from MC Ibrah.

Lydia Jazmine has also requested the Uganda Communications Commission to put an end to shows that humiliate celebrities.

I am hurt and pained by the way this man has constantly attacked me and dragged my name in the dirt. My sick mother, family and friends have been affected deeply by this. I don’t fight with people all i do is my music and mind my own business. You all know me, I never respond or fight anybody, I have always kept my silence but I Am human and this has brought so much pain to me. I ask for a full apology for all these insults. UCC needs to put a stop to such shows! Share this post until it gets to the people concerned!! Lydia Jazmine | Twitter

