Sheilah Gashumba not the reason why Tina Fierce was ‘fired’ – Source

According to our sources, Urban TV’s Tina Fierce will not be on our screens for a while but it is not because of Sheilah Gashumba as most people are claiming.

On Monday, Urban Television announced that Christine Karungi a.k.a Tina Fierce’s Scoop On Scoop show was to take a season break and return later, bigger and better.

The news came amidst a “Stop Cyber Bullying” campaign spearheaded by former NTV presenter Sheilah Gashumba and her boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan.

In their campaign, the couple alleged that Tina Fierce has been causing them sleepless nights with biased reporting, insults and so much more whenever on the highly popularized gossip show.

When Urban TV announced that the show was to take a break, Sheilah Gashumba ran to her Twitter and revealed how her lawyers had a successful meeting with UCC about the show.

Thanks to Twitter, we kept tagging @UCC_Official and the UCC ED And today My lawyers had a successful meeting with the Senior Legal Officer Of @UCC_Official about the #SqoopandSqoop tv show!Thank you @UCC_Official !! Thank you my twitter family!! #stopsocialmediabullyinguganda — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) June 29, 2020

In a way, it was Sheilah in jubilation mode having finally ditched a show that has depressed her in many ways over the years. According to our sources, however, Tina Fierce wasn’t fired because of the social media campaign.

According to news gathered by this site, Tina Fierce has been under the watch of two big wigs in the government (names withheld). It is alleged that during one of her shows, Tina Fierce stepped on the toes of two banene mu gavumenti and they lodged a complaint to the station’s management on 25th May 2020, way before Sheilah’s campaign kicked off.

The source confirms that Tina Fierce is indeed off air for a few weeks until the issue is resolved but Sheilah should not take the credit for something that was already on the line.

Well, for Sheilah Gashumba’s fans, it will not matter who called the shots. They have achieved their goal. Both Tina Fierce and Sheilah Gashumba are ready to battle it out in court and we shall keep following the matter to see how it unfolds farther.

Sooo to my day ones… the show will be bk but ill be one bigger fool if i dnt see this thru to the end… @SheilahGashumba u wanted to go legal… lets. To my fans nd to the fans of the show, am good nd we shall be bk after ❤️ love y’all ❤️ — IAM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) June 29, 2020

Why do people think this was all about having her fired!! It’s not about her being fired or not!! The long story is that we are going to COURT!!! Okaaaaaay!! — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) June 29, 2020

