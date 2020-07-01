Bryan White’s blood samples flown to South Africa for further testing

City socialite Brian Kirumira alias Bryan White’s health update’s keep coming in and his situation is still terrible following reports indicatiing how he is struggling with serious stomach complications.

Some of the ailing philanthropist’s blood samples were recently flown to South Africa for thorough testing to find the actual medication that could help him get back to his feet.

Bryan White has been ailing for over two weeks now but only reported at Nakasero hospital last week on Tuesday. It’s just a week since he was admitted at the hospital.

While speaking through a Facebook live video, Spark TV and Dembe FM presenter Isaac Katende a.k.a Kasuku reported that Bryan White has totally refused to get any help from events promoter Balaam Barugahara.

Kasuku went ahead to report that Bryan White said that even if president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni wants to reach out to him, he should it through another means but not through Balaam reasoning that he seriously hate him for the troubles he has caused him.

Brianwhite is not doing well.Put him in yo prayers. Posted by Kasuku Live on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

