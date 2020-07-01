Singer Irene Ntale is ready to prove her critics wrong of how she doesn’t bleach and wear fake bums in a new swimsuit photoshoot.

The multi-talented Universal Music Group singer vowed to silence all her critics through her Twitter account after complaining of how she is fed up of tweeps who always constantly insult her.

Ima do a swimsuit shoot!! Be very ready Irene Ntale

Ima do a swimsuit shoot 🔥‼️ Be very Ready 🔥🔥🔥♥️ — Ntale (@Irenentale) June 30, 2020

Before she promised to take a new swimsuit photoshoot to put the fake bums allegations to bed, the Nkubukinze singer asserted how her booty is “natural and real”.

You wear a fake bum fake bum. By the way, my bum is as real as they come Naye what to do? Irene Ntale

Irene you wear a fake bum fake bum fake bum fake bum fake bum fake bum 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Btw my bum is as real as they come Naye what to do 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ntale (@Irenentale) June 30, 2020

Irene you bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach bleach 🤣🤣 — Ntale (@Irenentale) June 30, 2020

