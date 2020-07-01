Rising singer Victor Ruz drops ‘Kikomando’ visuals

Fast rising vocalist Victor Ruz a.k.a Nile Prince has released the visuals of his new song dubbed “Kikomando” in which he tries to mend his own broken heart.

Victor Ruz is a youngster on the rise in the music industry behind songs like “Love Legend”, “Kako” (feat. Fille), “Nesiga” (feat. Shammy K) among others.

A few weeks ago, a clip – showing Victo Ruz crying and singing in a very sorrowful way whilst portraying how hurt he was and needed his love back – surfaced on social media.

It was followed with rumors that the singer was weeping because of the pain he was going through after being dumped by his lover, also singer, Vivian Tendo.

Listening to the “Kikomando” lyrics, Victor Ruz is heard saying all kinds of things including how he is tired of painful love. He demands for a smoother love life.

Victor Ruz is a talented Vocalist and Songwriter and this can be witnessed in this new song which was produced by Pacustar at Sun Records. The visuals were directed by Dave Rhymes.

