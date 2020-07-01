It’s a jubilation mood at the Idringi’s house as comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado and his wife Daphine Frankstock celebrate their new bundle of joy welcomed today morning.

One month ago, we reported about how Salvado’s wife was heavy with child and was soon to give birth. The couple has been awaiting D-Day and it came right at the start of a new month.

The comedian announced the good news through his social media platforms where he revealed the baby’s name, date and time of birth.

Thank you Lord – ALEXANDER IDRINGI DAWA – 1st July 2020 – 10:05am. You are a strong woman @frankstockd Patrick Salvado

“Dawa”, in Tibetan culture and Sherpa culture, is a word meaning “moon” or “month”. It is often used as a name for children born on a Monday. The name can be given to either a girl or a boy. In Swahili, “Dawa” means “Medication”.

Welcome DAWA!

Read Also: Salvado’s wife Daphine Frankstock heavy with child