Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president Sophie Gombya has tendered in her resignation letter to the association stepping down from the position to concentrate on politics.

According to a letter cited by this website, Sophie Gombya reasoned that she took the decision to contest for the Woman Councilorship in Kampala Capital City Authority (LC 5 Woman Councilor KCCA) which the association’s constitution doesn’t permit.

The association’s constitution doesn’t permit us to practice politics, and I have decided to run for Woman Councilorship in Kampala Capital City Authority (LC5 Woman Councilor KCCA) Sophie Gombya

She noted how her untimely departure from office would create difficulties. She also explained how she has trust and confidence in her Vice President Ykee Benda and the executive committee to keep the duties running smoothly.

Below is Sophie Gombya’s resignation letter in full:

Read Also: “Ykee Benda too inexperienced to be UMA Vice President” – Ragga Dee