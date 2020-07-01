Trollers will be arrested, it is a crime – God’s Plan threatens

City socialite Ali Marcus Lwanga Ssempijja alias God’s Plan has engaged gear two in the fight to end cyber-bullying acts on social media platforms.

The socialite has taken the fight to another level after issuing a stern warning to all trollers via his Twitter account by threatening how they will soon be arrested.

He went ahead to reveal how he is currently compiling and sharing information with Uganda’s cyber police to curb on the wildly growing vice.

Trollers will be arrested that’s for sure. We are compiling and sharing with cyber police. Carry on at your own risk and please don’t play victim later because you been warned. God’s Plan

You have all been warned please don’t cry later. Trolling is a crime and if you dint know now you know. #stopsocialmediabullyinguganda @UCC_Official God’s Plan

