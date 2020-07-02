Buchaman advocates for better services for the disabled

Former Firebase singer, now Presidential Advisor, Mark Bugembe, popularly known as Buchaman, has tabled a proposal advocating for better services for the disabled.

Presidential advisor on ghetto matters will not only advocate for the ghetto majority but has now extended his advocacy to the disabled minority in the country.

Buchaman has used his appointment by the President to reach out to the disabled. Buchaman tabled a proposal for the disabled and is advocating for better services for the disabled people.

This comes ahead of the forthcoming campaigns which will be scientific. A peep into his proposal demands that PWD have equal access to radio and television considering some are either deaf or blind or both.

Buchaman’s argument is that the disabled get equal treatment with their counterparts who have all senses active. He adds that a sign language interpreter should be present during the televised lessons for pupils and students while they await school reopening.

Buchaman also asked the lame to have a provision for enough wheelchairs.

About Buchaman:

Buchaman real name Mark Bugembe was born in Mukono on 25th sept 1982. He was raised as a ghetto child and rose to fame in the ghettos to attain superstar status. The name Buchaman was derived because most of his family members including his father were butchers.

Buchaman is a Ugandan singer(Dancehall/Reggae Artist)/humanitarian Activist and Actor. He recently was appointed by H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President of Uganda to be his Presidential Advisor on Ghetto matters.

He has done seveval albums in his his venture into music. He has albums like “Lwaki Temumatila”, “Tukumatila”, “African Roots”, then a joint album(Firebase Ezze), “More Love”.















His most outspoken album “Lwaki Temumatira” was nominated in the PAM awards as Song of the Year.

Buchaman is the leader and C.E.O of his record label Bingi yard records.

He has worked with the most prominent names in the Ugandan music industry from Bobi Wine when he was still the vice president of Fire Base and has gone on to work with the likes of Gen Mega Dee, Dr. Jose Chameleon, Mr. Blue(Kenya), Tenza(Jamaica), Icom Stan(Jamaica) among others.

Read Also: He understands the ghetto better – Balaam backs Buchaman’s appointment