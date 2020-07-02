Folk singer Giovanni Kiyingi battling a strange fever

Multi-talented folk singer Giovanni Kremer Kiyingi is not in his finest moods as he is battling a strange fever that struck him a few days ago.

The Kama Dudu singer who is based in the United States of America in Arizona, opened up about his health condition with this website as he revealed how he is under medication.

While narrating how life is petering out on his side in the US during these though days of the novel Coronavirus pandemic, the Ugandan-born multi-instrumentalist disclosed how the state he lives in was again forced into another lockdown.

I got some strange fever, it’snow 2 days. To make it worse Arizona they have locked us again. Giovanni Kiyingi

The positive news, however, is that at the moment he is responding to the treatment that was prescribed by the health practitioners.

Let’s join in prayer to wish him a steady fast quick recovery to get back on his feet.

