East Africa’s music powerhouse Diamond Platnumz continues to reveal his deeply connected roots to the Ugandan fraternity. While commenting on a Triplets Ghetto Kids’ video, the singer reveals that his father is from Uganda.

In July 2019, while performing at the Comedy Store, Diamond Platnumz revealed how his biological father Abdul Juma is originally a Ugandan. It came as a shocker for most revelers in attendance.

“In case you don’t know or you didn’t know, am half Ugandan and Tanzanian. Yeah. My dad is originally Ugandan.” – Diamond Platnumz

Adul Juma, Diamond Platnumz’s father

The “Kanyaga” singer, while applauding the dance strokes pulled by the Triplets Ghetto Kids on a promo video shared on Instagram, he again emphasized that his father is from Uganda and two of his children.

UGANDA, you know My Dad is from there and My two Kids are from there right…..? Diamond Platnumz | Instagram

