Sheilah Gashumba praises MC Ibrah after the Star TV presenter swallowed humbled pie and apologized to Lydia Jazmine for the harsh words he sent out towards the songstress in a video that went viral a few days ago.

On Wednesday, Ibrah K. Mukasa wrote a long statement on his social media accounts in apology to Lydia Jazmine. The latter asked for a public apology after Ibrah, during a TV show, insulted the “Masuuka” singer.

In his apology, MC Ibrah regarded his utterances as “degrading, appalling and regrettable”. He further emphasized how Lydia Jazmine is “incredibly talented, humble and likable” and how he would never wish bad things on her.

MC Ibrah

“Jazmine is incredibly talented, humble and likeable and honestly, deep down I would never wish bad things to her or any one for that matter and is why I wish to extend a genuine and public apology to Ms. Lydia Jazmine, her family, management, the music fraternity and all Ugandans for the harm caused.” – MC Ibrah

Upon seeing MC Ibrah’s apology, Sheilah Gashumba who spearheaded the ‘Stop Cyber Bullying’ campaign quickly applauded the TV presenter pointing out how the industry needs more people like him.

This is the industry we need!! An industry with more positivity than negativity!! An apology doesn’t show weakness but it shows humanity #stopsocialmediabullyinguganda. Well done Mc Ibrah. Sheilah Gashumba | Twitter

This is the industry we need!! An industry with more positivity than negativity!! An apology doesn’t show weakness but it shows humanity #stopsocialmediabullyinguganda Well done Mc Ibrah pic.twitter.com/jxo05mBCGV — Sheilah C Gashumba (@SheilahGashumba) July 1, 2020

Read Also: MC Ibrah’s apology to Lydia Jazmine should be televised – Iryn Namubiru