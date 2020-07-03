George Willdive’s ‘Luuyi’ song promotes violence – Pastor Ssempa

Ugandan-American pastor, activist, and founder of the Makerere Community Church Martin Ssempa believes George Willdive’s new song dubbed “Luuyi” promotes a culture of violence through music.

George Willdive’s song titled “Luuyi” (released on March 8th 2020) has become a major talking topic in the local music industry with several music critics dissecting the message behind the song.

George Willdive

“Luuyi” is a Luganda word translated to mean “a Slap”. In the lyrics of the song, George Willdive wishes slaps upon everyone doing anything wrong. He goes ahead to visualize his message in the video directed by Jah Live.

As soon as Martin Ssempa came across the visuals on our Twitter account, he commented noting how he thinks the song is promoting a culture of violence through music. He tagged UCC’s account in his tweet.

Isn't this luyi promoting a culture of violence thru Music? @MathiasSsemanda @UCC_ED https://t.co/mhHN6IwtOq — Ssempa = Gabriel Baaba Gwanga'Mujje (@martinssempa) July 3, 2020

Watch the full video below and let us what you think of Pastor Ssempa’s reactions:

Read Also: Fik Fameica accused of plagiarism over ‘Gansiiwa’ by George WillDive