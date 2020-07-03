How a rich schoolgirl inspired Crysto Panda’s music career

Hottest boy on the block Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, revealed how a girl he liked back in school inspired him to take on music as a serious thing.

During an interview with Capital FM’s Gaetano Kaggwa and Lucky Mbabazi on Friday morning, Crysto Panda revealed how a girl he met in school inspired the beginning of his music journey.

Starting the hustle cleaning toilets in Masaka at just 4-years-old, Crysto Panda would slap you then if you told him that he would be one of the hottest items in the entertainment music industry in 2020.

Fast-forward, the “Kyoyina Omanya” singer is exactly everything he never dreamt of – a big star in the making with hit songs dominating the airwaves across the East African region.

The stars seem to have finally aligned for him but how did the music dream commence? The 25-year-old revealed that as a young boy, he always had the talent and deep love for music.

Music, however, didn’t kick-off right for him till he had to prove his talent to a girl from a rich family whom he met in school.

There was a girl in my school. She was from a rich family and I was poor but she liked talented guys. I composed a song and she liked it. The rest is history. Crysto Panda

Crysto Panda and Sheebah Karungi’s “Kyoyina Omanya” remix is one of the biggest songs in the music industry today and the singer is having a ride of his life. You know what they say about humble beginnings.

