I’M BACK! 60-year-old Halima Namakula returns with new music

Behold! A legend returns to bless us with her exciting vibes once again. Halima Namakula is here to make us groove to her music as she unveils her new projects.

Halima Namakula is a Ugandan musician, actress, entrepreneur and humanitarian who in 2009 was nominated to represent Uganda in the Mrs. World beauty pageant.

At 60-years-old now, Halima Namakula boasts a highly respected music career which has garnered her a following across the world with a couple of hit songs, awards and other recognition to her name.

The mother of four is also an inspiration to several females, some who have used her inspiration to make names for themselves in the local music industry. Her character is exemplary; calm, cool and collected.

She has released several songs – 5 music albums – in her career which was on its peak from 1999 to 2008:

1999 Ekimbeewo

2000 Tonkutula

2001 Kyama Kyange

2004 Cheza aka Sambagala

2008 Ntuse Jendaga

After a long while without releasing new music, Halima Namakula is set for a return on the big scene. She revealed the good news through her social media pages.

Hello my people, I am super excited to let you know that “NDIKADIWA NAWE” Audio and Video coming out soon. Get excited with me. Halima Namakula | Facebook

We can’t wait to hear what Halima has in store for us.

