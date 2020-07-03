It would help if government considers re-opening bars – Spice Diana

Source Entertainment singer Hajjara Namukwaya Diana alias Spice Diana believes that it would be of great help to people who work in bars and other entertainment places if the government considered re-opening hangouts.

The Kwata Wano singer gave her opinion with a thought that bars can work under the strict measures set by the health ministry giving an example of how taxis are currently operating.

She went on to stress that the government can ask arenas and other places to allow half of the capacity of the original numbers of revelers that they host on a daily.

I think it would be helpful if the government considers re-opening the bars and letting us work under strict measures. Like the taxis, they can ask arenas and other places to only allow half the capacity so that we can work. Spice Diana

I think it would be helpful if the government considers re-opening the bars and letting us work under strict measures. Like the taxis, they can ask arenas and other places to only allow half the capacity so that we can work – @SpiceDianaUg#MorningATNTV pic.twitter.com/gV2e0BOjpa — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 3, 2020

While speaking about the trending topic of curbing the vice of cyber-bullying that has dominated the entertainment industry currently, Spice Diana revealed how she finds it okay to talk about her.

She, however, asked presenters not to go beyond the limits reasoning that the act affects artists negatively as it hurts, pains and drags them down.

Cyber-bullying really puts us down especially female musicians. It is okay to talk about me but please, do not go beyond the limits because bullying affects us negatively. Spice Diana

Cyberbullying really puts us down especially female musicians. It is ok to talk about me but please, do not go beyond the limits because bullying affects us negatively – @SpiceDianaUg#MorningAtNTV pic.twitter.com/GaniK5PUNo — NTV UGANDA (@ntvuganda) July 3, 2020

Read Also: Reasons why Spice Diana wants to go back to school