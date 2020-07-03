For quite a while, singer Gerard Muwonge, better known as Clever J, has always admired to have a collaboration with child rapper Fresh Kid and the time seems to have finally arrived.

The development comes after the excited Clever J finished setting up his studio to officially kick-off with his music career without any stress and disturbances from different producers and studio owners.

The Manzi Wanani hit singer achieved his dream after years of hard work and grinding. He is, however, more delighted that 8-year-old rapper Fresh Kid will be the artist that will be recording with his first collaboration.

I have always admired to work with Fresh Kid on a collabo and I’ve always been open about that in the media several times. He is automatically the first artist on my front page whom I want to first record and out a song with from my studio then others will follow. The collabo that I promised you to work with Fresh Kid, I think it’s time now because God has opened the gates for me. Clever J

The second artist who stands a huge chance to produce a song from Clever J’s studios is none other than his close brother Pius Mayanja.

