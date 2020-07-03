Karole Kasita can’t be compared to any female artist – Cindy Sanyu

Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu is of the opinion that fast-rising female dancehall singer Karole Kasita is not comparable to any other female artist currently.

According to the ‘Boom Party‘ singer, Karole Kasita’s music game is more advanced than the trending female artists including Spice Diana and Winnie Nwagi.

Cindy Sanyu gave the ‘Balance‘ singer props while naming her best artists who have rocked during this Coronavirus pandemic lockdown period.

On her list, Cindy also gave applause to Bobi Wine, Ykee Benda and A Pass noting how they have extremely performed well down the stretch.

The reason as to why she exceptionally praised Karole Kasita is the fact that she blends dancehall music pretty well with live band than the rest of the female artists.

I don’t want to compare Karole Kasita with these other fellow female dancehall artists because she is actually a very different person and they way she brands herself is totally different. Though she might seem as if she is taking my direction but she is actually very different and remember she has this back up of live band and that simply forces you to totally pool her in her own league if you’re to count her as an artist. Cindy Sanyu

