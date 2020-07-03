Lydia Jazmine accepts MC Ibrah’s apology as they settle misunderstanding

Singer Lydia ‘Jazmine’ Nabawanuka and Star TV presenter MC Ibrah K Mukasa mutually settled their dispute after the latter apologized to the former for the disrespectful utterances which he made against her a few days ago

The Wolokoso Extra YouTube content creator apologized to the Masuuka singer while in a meeting that was held at singer Mesach Semakula’s Papa’s Spot restaurant.

Though the two didn’t hug and shake hands due to the Coronavirus pandemic, MC Ibrah promised that he will never disrespect and degrade Lydia Jazmine or any other woman again.

He further pledged to render support to Lydia Jazmine in whatever way he can to lift her brand to greater heights that can make her a top artist in Africa.

The meeting was chaired by UBC TV head of entertainment Calvin the Entertainer who, alongside Mesach Semakula, made it possible for the two to meet and share the same table.

