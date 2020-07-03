Rapper Kapiripiti switches from musician to a potter at construction sites

The novel Coronavirus pandemic that left many individuals and artists without jobs and daily income, young rapper Kapiripiti was not also spared.

The proof came in after the child rapper was found working as a potter at an unknown construction site in the suburbs of Kampala trying to make ends meet with his crew members.

In an interview with NBS TV’s UnCut show, Kapiripiti narrated that due to the hard life he was facing together with his friends, they decided to look out for odd jobs so that they could work and get what to feed on.

They rolled out of their camp and while on their journey asking for jobs, they landed on a construction site where they requested to work and were permitted.

In the video, Kapiripiti is seen getting his hands busy while loading a wheelbarrow with building material as well as sending bricks to his workmates.

Kapiripiti’s age-mates like Fresh Kid and Felista were gifted with tablets to aid them with online studying.

VIDEO: With schools closed and music shows banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, child rapper Kapiripiti is working at a construction site to make ends meet. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates Posted by Sanyuka TV on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

