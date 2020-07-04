Ugandan-based Congolese guitarist Charmant Mushaga Buhendwa, also known as Charmant Guitarman, has for the first time opened up about his broken marriage with Hungarian wife Sandra Klonka.

The couple who got married on June 19th, 2019 at Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) broke up with his wife due to reasons that he kept to himself.

The renown vocalist and performer who has touched souls of thousands through his music across East Africa spoke out about his marriage after receiving several messages in his inbox congratulating him upon his first wedding anniversary.

Upon receiving so many messages that he did not reply, Charmant Guitarman saw it wise to disclose to his fans that his marriage lasted only four (4) months and ended right after.

Today I decide to make it clear to all that knew and saw some changes that happened in my life on the 19th of June 2019. This whole week I’ve been receiving messages in my inbox congratulating me for my first Wedding Anniversary. Well on a sad note I regret to say that our marriage failed 4months after our wedding. It’s a long story but it is well Charmant

https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10222583561275431&set=a.4045461772602

