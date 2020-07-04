I have over 80 songs in studio that I’m yet to release – Ragga Dee

Singer Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee stunned his listeners when revealed that he has almost 80 songs queued up in the studio waiting to be released.

The 2021 Kampala lord mayor hopeful opened up about his music career as he was speaking about his journey in showbiz where he also noted how he is about to drop his latest music videos.

I have almost 80 new songs in the studio that are yet to be released. So far I am now done with three new music videos that am about to start to share on different TV and radio stations. Ragga Dee

Ragga Dee bragged about having over 80 songs in studio as he was speaking about Sophie Gombya’s resignation as UMA president as she joined active politics to run for Kampala city council authority LC 5 seat.

Meanwhile, Ykee Benda took over her position as the new UMA president.

Read Also: “He’s a blind man” – Bebe Cool rubbishes Ragga Dee’s comments on UMA