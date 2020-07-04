I’ve gained weight but I’m still sexier than you – Zari Hassan to Zahara Totto

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zarinah Hassan savagely stung NBS TV UnCut show present, Zahara Totto, when she clearly and loudly told her how she is still sexier than her.

The mother of five made the statements through a video on her socials as she responded to Zahara Totto’s abuses about her.

She went on to request Totto to check to the gym so that she can workout and get back to shape as is also about to do the same.

Before Zari Hassan threw shade to Zahara Totto, she began by wondering and querying herself where Toto grew up from after which stressed how she wasn’t ready to go bare knuckles with her but instead sent her a message of love.

Their people you look at and wonder like Zahara Totto and question how she grew up. Zahara, I am only gonna send you love. You see me here, I gained some weight but my figure is still on. If that is the case, please let us hit the gym and cut weight to gain back our figures. Fine, I gained some weight but when you look at me at least you can spot the difference between my waist and the stomach plus the hips but Zahara you can’t. So let’s hit the gym. In fact, that time you waste abusing others, you can benefit from it by being constructive and taking good care of yourself. Zari Hassan

