Tina Fierce will bounce back on set soon – DJ Bush Baby

As Sheilah Carol Gashumba, dad, and boyfriend God’s Plan are busy celebrating UCC’s suspension of Tina Fierce’s Scoop On Scoop show, veteran DJ Bush Baby has assured all her fans that the outspoken TV presenter will be back soon.

The legendary DJ Bush Baby, born Michael Owor, who is Vision Group’s content manager spoke out about Tina Fierce’s return on set via his Twitter account as promising her fans that the unapologetic gossip queen will return stronger, wiser, and greater.

In the meantime, Tina Fierce enjoy the season break. The team believes you are going to bounce back stronger, wiser, and greater. DJ Bush Baby

He went on to express how what is so far happening at Urban TV is regrettable but maintained that his crew is working tooth tirelessly to ensure acceptable communication standards are upheld.

DJ Bush Baby furthermore gave shout outs to everyone who is backing up Tina Fierce despite the challenging time the station is facing currently as he also vowed to stand behind her till to the end of the battle.

As brand custodian Urban TV Uganda. This regrettable, the team is working hard back-end to ensure acceptable communication standards are upheld. Shout out to team Tina Fierce and everyone standing with her through this challenging period of her game changing career. DJ Bush Baby

As brand custodian @UrbanTVUganda. This is regretable, the team is working hard backend to ensure acceptable communication standards are upheld. Shout out to team @Tinafierce1 and everyone standing with her through this challenging period of her game changing career. pic.twitter.com/MeOZALaiUb — #VictoryLap (@djbushbaby) July 3, 2020

Read Also: Sheilah Gashumba celebrates as UCC officially suspends Tina Fierce’s show