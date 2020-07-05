Champagne, flowers and cakes galore as Bad Black turns 31 (PHOTOS)

Celebrated socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black marks her 31st birthday today. Her friends and followers are out to make sure she enjoys her “quarantine birthday”.

Contrary to her past birthdays where she threw mega parties at the posh places to celebrate, Bad Black won’t be celebrating big this time round as public gatherings are still banned in these COVID-19 times.

Lord am so grateful. 31 years today looks good on me. If you indeed bless me and enlarge my territory. Bad Black

That hasn’t stopped her from receiving gifts, however, and her friends, followers and fans have already started spoiling her with several gifts and congratulatory messages.

The queen of Snapchat has already filled her account with the gifts ranging from cash, shoes, clothes, cakes, bags, expensive liquor, flowers, champagne and a Holy Bible.

She spent the night at Golden Tulip Kampala Hotel in company of her boyfriend known as Asha.

Of course, one thing you can be assured of on the big days in her life is a photoshoot and we have some of the photos from the shoot (courtesy of One Bhaki Photography). For now, we wish her a happy birthday.







































