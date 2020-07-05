Daddy Andre becomes latest victim of rampant social media hackers

The list of local celebrities who have lost their hugely followed social media pages to hackers keeps growing with producer Daddy Andre being the latest victim of the growing vice.

Hackers are on rampage and if you don’t take extra caution of the security features on your social media pages, you could become the next name to be added to the growing list of victims.

It seems like there is a group of people who have made it a habit of torturing celebrities by depriving them of their social media pages; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram being the most targeted.

Daddy Andre had garnered several followers on his verified Facebook page but waking up on Friday, it was gone and he had no control of what was happening on it.

He alerted his followers through his private Facebook account on Sunday morning that he had lost control of the page to hackers and that they should not engage with it at the moment.

Hello fam, my official Facebook page Daddy Andre was hacked on Friday and we no longer have control to it at the moment. Kindly hold back any engagement on it until further notice. We are doing everything possible to regain access. Daddy Andre

Recent days have seen several Ugandan celebrities lose their social media pages to hackers, one after the other. Anne Kansiime, Sheebah Karungi, Fatuma Asha, Maureen Nantume, DJ Aludah have all been victims.

