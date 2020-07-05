As the country prepares for the 2021 presidential elections, local singer Gift ov Kaddo, real name Kyambadde Abbey Gift, has called upon citizens to remain united despite having divergent political ideologies.

The 2021 presidential race is one that everyone is looking forward to and the entertainment industry is directly involved this time after Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine announced that he will contest for the top position.

Recent months have seen heated exchanges amongst entertainers with each taking different political sides and often making their motives known prior to the campaigns that will be kicking off soon.

Early next year, every Ugandan will be choosing their favorite leader in the ballot and according to Gift ov Kaddo, all citizens should remain united instead of fighting each other because of different ideologies.

Through social media, the “Traffic Man Officer” singer stressed that everyone should put the well-being of the entire nation into consideration before picking up a fight over their preferred leader.

I see people attacking each other because of politics but I don’t see any future in the opposition. You’re fighting each other for nothing. That’s not how it’s supposed to be. Let’s be one even if we share different ideas to improve and solve the problems in our country. It’s not all about you only and your leader but also the country at large. We’re all citizens. When it comes on selecting who to take us forward we all matter to give our opinions, so let’s think big. It’s all about reasoning and not war on any body. Use your vote. Gift ov Kaddo

Gift ov Kaddo’s plea comes amidst protests from the opposition leaders who denounce the proposed COVID19-defined “Scientific Elections” program proposed by the Electoral Commission.

