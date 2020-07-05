Ronny Lutaaya, commonly known as Producer Crouch has announced how late singer Prince Paul Job Kafeero’s wife is in studio working on new music ahead of a music career she is set to commence soon.

Robinah Bisirikirwa is the late Prince Job Paul Kafeero’s wife. She is the woman whom the late legendary singer applauded in his song titled “Bisikirwa“.

It is now thirteen years since Paul Kafeero died of Malaria at Mulago Hospital and amidst the wrangles involving his remains being exhumed, his ex-wife has hit the studio to record some new music.

Crouch, an Audio Producer and CEO Jeeb Records, let the cat out of the bag with a photo of Bisirikirwa and himself in studio as they recorded one of the songs set to be released soon.

Producer Crouch then announced how Bisirikirwa is set to launch a music career and how amazed he was listening to her for the first time. The producer questioned what took her so long because she is madly talented.

In with Bisirikirwa, the Late Paul Job Kafeero’s wife, She has a special message to deliver. Though I don’t know what took her so long to hit the industry coz she is as talented as her late husband. Producer Crouch | Facebook

Some music followers claim she had songs in the past and this is not a fresh start but a continuation. Well, the music industry is a welcoming one and we can’t wait to see what she has to showcase. Brace yourselves!

