Uganda Cranes player Allan Kateregga has refuted rumours of him dating traditional healer Maama Fiina.

The 26-year old was answering a series of questions from fans on his social media when he quashed the baseless talk.

Kateregga who is currently plying his trade in Iraq for top flight club Ebril SC said he however likes Maama Fiina’s character.

“I am not in love with Maama Fiina but I like her,” he said in lengthy Q&A session.

He added; “She very active. I like people who are active. I like people who are free. And I think she is.”

During the session, Kateregga grooved and often sang along a series of songs including ‘Osobola by Bobi Wine, Sauti Sol’s ‘Suzanna’, ‘Kwata Essimu’ by Freeboy and Winnie Nwagi.

Azawi’s ‘Repeat it’ and DJ MADNESS plus MOB’s ‘Fess ka fe bang’ also made the list.

Watch the Facebook live here;

Q&A Posted by Allan Kateregga on Saturday, July 4, 2020