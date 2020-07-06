A wise woman doesn’t ask money from her man – Prisca Mikami

Former Dream Girls member Prisca Mikami advises women to stop asking money from their men but rather raise their own standards for the men to include them in their budgets.

If you have been following Ugandan music for several years, the name Prisca Mikami shouldn’t sound new to your ears. The beautiful lady blessed our ears with sweet music during her days with the Dream Girls.

Dream Girls was an all-girls group behind top songs like Weekend, Walala, Pasa Pasa, Wandekanga, among others. Their song Weekend is still a favorite for many out-goers today, several years since the group fell apart.

Prisca Mikami – a musician, performer and businesswoman – was one of the vocalists in the group. She left the group and started her own solo career, releasing a couple of songs and videos.

With less music coming from her lately, the songstress seems to have resorted to giving relationship advice to fellow women through her social media pages.







On Monday morning, Prisca advised fellow women to avoid asking for money from their men. In her own words, she believes that a woman’s character dictates whether a man should give her money or not.

A wise woman doesn’t ask for money from her man. Her character puts her in the man’s budget. Prisca Mikami

What do you make of her advice?

