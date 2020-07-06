Kenzo: I know I am not important in Uganda but other nations celebrate me

Still stuck in Ivory Coast where he was when Uganda banned flights into the country, singer Eddy Kenzo reveals that he knows how underappreciated he is amongst Ugandans but other countries celebrate his existence.

Since mid March, Edrisah Musuuza has been living in Cote d’Ivore unwillingly. He cannot fly back to Uganda since flights into the country were banned amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite several attempts by the Big Talent singer and his fans to have the Ugandan government involved in his return, the Ugandan government has remained unmoved and unconcerned with their requests to send a private jet to bring the celebrated singer back into his homeland.

Through his social media platforms, the 2015 BET award winner revealed that he is aware of how his country-mates see no importance in his existence. He, however, emphasizes how people from other countries celebrate him as a top young African achiever.

Yes, I can’t deny that in Uganda I am not important and I know that but I also know that there are countries that know my value and they celebrate me as a young African who has represented Africa across the world through music. Eddy Kenzo

The Sitya Loss singer goes ahead to reveal that he knows several Ugandans are happy because he is stuck in another country but they should know that the next generation will celebrate his achievements because he achieved what many people who came before him didn’t think was achievable.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo’s new photos leave fans discussing about his weight gain