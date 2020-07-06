I’m free to support what I want – Bad Black retreats to People Power

Having turned 31-years-old on Sunday 5th July 2020, controversial socialite Shanitah Namuyimbwa a.k.a Bad Black has made a U-turn from the NRM and back into the People Power political pressure group.

We are back to square one in the political episode of Keeping Up With Bad Black. After several weeks of praising the National Resistance Movement political party, she has returned to the People Power movement.

Clad in the People Power trademark all-red attire with the red-beret, Bad Black posed for photos which she shared across her social media platforms on Monday morning.

In the caption attached to the photos of her seriously looking in the camera, the socialite emphasizes how she has all the rights to support whatever she wants.

I normally don’t explain myself. It’s my life and free freedom to support what I want. Bad Black

Bad Black also painted her social media red, changing the profile pictures and cover photos of her Facebook account and replacing them with photos of her wearing the red-beret – a symbol attached to People Power supporters.

All this comes just a few weeks after the vocal NRM supporter Balaam Barugahara held a presser with Bad Black as he handed over money to the socialite to bring to an end the attack she had launched against the Ministry of Health.

