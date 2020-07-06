MTN MoMoNyabo promo returns with UGX 1.2 billion in mobile money prizes

MTN Uganda has brought back the highly rewarding MoMoNyabo promotion with UGX 1.2B at stake in Mobile Money prizes.

Under the new theme “MoMoNyabo Together”, this year’s promotion is geared towards helping MTN customers with the much-needed support following the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MTN wants to help customers meet their most urgent needs such as domestic welfare, rebuilding small businesses or meeting outstanding obligations among others.

“Life has not been the same for many. Times are tough, and every Ugandan is trying to find a way to rebuild following effects of Covid.

“It’s in this spirit that MTN is stepping in to be part of several efforts aimed at supporting Ugandans to rebuild,” said Somdev Sen, MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer.

MTN has earmarked over UGX 1.2billion in mobile money prizes to be given away to lucky customers and MTN MoMo Agents and/or merchants. The winners will be chosen in draws to be broadcast on NBS and Bukedde TV every day, starting at 8:20pm.

Every week day, two customers that have used MTN MoMo to pay for airtime, bundles or another service, will randomly be chosen and each will win a guaranteed UGX 1m/- with a chance to triple that amount and also win an additional UGX 2m/- for friends and loved ones through an exciting game show.

This brings the total amount available for each winner and their beneficiaries to UGX 5m/-.

To win money for their friends and loved ones, customers’ will be given a chance to participate in a quiz in which they will be asked 5 general knowledge questions each with a multiple choice of answers, for the winners to select the correct one. Each question is worth UGX 800,000 which will be equally split between the winner and their preferred beneficiary. The winner has the option to choose one beneficiary for all the answers they get right or nominate several beneficiaries for each question answered correctly.

Nominated beneficiaries can be individuals, families, organizations/causes who should be active MTN customers.

“MTN MoMo not only saves our customers the inconveniences of having to leave their comfort to get airtime, bundles or other services, it also gives them the chance to win much needed money though this promotion”, Somdev further explained.

Customers don’t have to deposit all their money on the phone but just keep some on MTN MoMo to use it when they need it the most.